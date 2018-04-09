Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 7,545 Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,124. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $54,606.39, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

