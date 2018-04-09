Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000.

VOT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.05. 115,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,909. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $136.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

