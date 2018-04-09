aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $147.10 Million (CRYPTO:ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008711 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $147.10 million and $28.63 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00783590 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00175700 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf's ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project's development and governance. “

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. It is not possible to buy aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aelf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.