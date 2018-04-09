Head-To-Head Contrast: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Its Rivals

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) is one of 25 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aemetis to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -20.19% N/A -36.85% Aemetis Competitors -11.48% -11.19% -5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aemetis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aemetis Competitors 119 473 736 25 2.49

Aemetis presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $150.15 million -$30.30 million -1.63 Aemetis Competitors $3.36 billion $346.13 million 4.18

Aemetis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aemetis has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis’ peers have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aemetis peers beat Aemetis on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.