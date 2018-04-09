Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 529,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,840. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2,109.56, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,129.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Upgraded at ValuEngine” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/aerojet-rocketdyne-ajrd-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.