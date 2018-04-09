Aeron One Day Trading Volume Reaches $949,928.00 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Aeron has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $949,928.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00013658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Kuna and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00769555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174691 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. “

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance, Kuna, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bit-Z and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.