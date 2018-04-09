AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

AVAV stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.68, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $404,092.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,197.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $181,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/aerovironment-inc-avav-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.