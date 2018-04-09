Aeternity (AE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.43 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00019981 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, BigONE and Gate.io. Aeternity has a total market cap of $331.32 million and $3.43 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00076457 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001363 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Liqui, Mercatox, AEX, Coinbene and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

