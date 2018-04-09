Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 1.35% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

