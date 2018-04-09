Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Affimed earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1797846953158 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.30. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,493.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

