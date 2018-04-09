AGF Management Limited (AGF.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of $533.85, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

