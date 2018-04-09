Aggreko’s (AGK) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.86) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 920 ($12.91) to GBX 875 ($12.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 867 ($12.17) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 750 ($10.53) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 838.20 ($11.77).

AGK stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($10.29) on Thursday. Aggreko has a 52-week low of GBX 638.60 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 994.50 ($13.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.74 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 722 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £29,255.44 ($41,066.03).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko plc engages in the rental of temporary power and temperature control solutions to various customers. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators; cooling equipment, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mould and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

