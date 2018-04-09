Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. 1,803,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,594. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $21,302.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,059,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,837 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,687 shares in the company, valued at $23,539,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,103 shares of company stock worth $7,258,967 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,665,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,808,000 after buying an additional 1,912,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,683,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,550,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 450,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,500 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

