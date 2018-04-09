Agilysys (AGYS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 35,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,836. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience.

