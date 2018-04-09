AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News stories about AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGNC Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3020200013933 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,213. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $7,415.45, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $250,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

