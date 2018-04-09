AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGNC Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2635839649674 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.96. 932,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,254. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $7,415.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

