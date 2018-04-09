Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of Agree Realty worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group set a $51.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann set a $55.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

ADC stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,440.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 49.86% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.19 per share, with a total value of $589,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

