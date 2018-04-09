AidCoin (AID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $146,437.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,101,886 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not presently possible to buy AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

