Air T (AIRT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air T earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 43.5105427918942 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.51%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,100 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,137.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,397 shares of company stock valued at $195,100. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

