Aircastle (AYR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AYR. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on Aircastle from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Aircastle stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,591. Aircastle has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,557.02, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,224,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after buying an additional 181,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 744,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 723,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

