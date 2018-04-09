Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Aircastle posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.09 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYR shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Aircastle from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Aircastle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Aircastle during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 98.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYR opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,562.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

