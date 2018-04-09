Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post sales of $182.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.73 million. Aircastle reported sales of $204.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $182.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.99 million to $847.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $779.64 million to $928.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYR. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Aircastle from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aircastle in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aircastle by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 397,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,591. The company has a market cap of $1,557.02, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.89%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/aircastle-limited-ayr-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-182-62-million.html.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.