Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Airgain earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 43.7152559732941 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AIRG stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.36, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Airgain had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Charles A. Myers sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $164,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Myers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,660 shares of company stock worth $410,548 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

