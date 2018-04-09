AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKS. Credit Suisse Group raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.53 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

NYSE AKS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,141,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1,377.79, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AK Steel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ak-steel-aks-upgraded-at-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.