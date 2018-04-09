KeyCorp Upgrades Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to “Sector Weight”

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.65 to $75.19 in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 1,121,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,786.26, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $564,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $880,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $2,388,359. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 474,271 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,160,085 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 92,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $122,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,643,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/akamai-technologies-akam-lifted-to-sector-weight-at-keycorp-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.