Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akari Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.8352516730572 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AKTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 74,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,023. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $23.67, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -7.65.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59. equities analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akari Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/akari-therapeutics-aktx-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.