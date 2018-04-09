Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA opened at $21.62 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. equities analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

