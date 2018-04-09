Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKCA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $21.62 on Monday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,442.49 and a PE ratio of -9.65.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. equities research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

