FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Akers Biosciences (LON:AKR)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Akers Biosciences (LON:AKR) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of LON AKR remained flat at $GBX 46.80 ($0.66) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881. Akers Biosciences has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 189.98 ($2.69).

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

