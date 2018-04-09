Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 88,554 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 88,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $12,672,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,524.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The company’s revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “line” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 88,554 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/akshay-vaishnaw-sells-88554-shares-of-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.