AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.41 Million

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report sales of $89.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $90.30 million. AlarmCom posted sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $89.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.71 million to $381.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $426.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $417.34 million to $431.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AlarmCom.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Darius G. Nevin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,838.19, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.37. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

