Alaska Air Group (ALK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.81. 1,561,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,282. The company has a market capitalization of $7,474.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Gary L. Beck sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $414,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $152,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $884,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

