Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,888 Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 611.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

ALDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alder BioPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $22.50.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. research analysts forecast that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,888 Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated.html.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.