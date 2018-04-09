Align Technology (ALGN) Receives $259.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,602. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $19,651.56, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Chemical Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

