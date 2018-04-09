Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

ALIM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,859. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, SVP Philip Ashman sold 25,500 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 52,900 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $65,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,925.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,704 shares of company stock worth $224,432. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.85% of Alimera Sciences worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

