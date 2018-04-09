Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.55.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8,975.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.87. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $583,836.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,943 shares in the company, valued at $928,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,948. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 790,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,650,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,726,000 after acquiring an additional 319,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $14,015,000. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,585,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

