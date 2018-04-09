Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

ALNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

ALNA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,540. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

