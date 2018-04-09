Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,391,424 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 10,501,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,617,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.42 per share, with a total value of $129,078.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 1,049.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,803,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Allergan by 21.9% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,513,000 after purchasing an additional 531,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allergan by 4,852.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 479,174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $92,182,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allergan to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.43 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.02.

NYSE:AGN opened at $161.52 on Monday. Allergan has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,263.66, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/allergan-plc-agn-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.