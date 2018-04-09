Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 45,530 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.19% of Citi Trends worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $127,630.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $85,064.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,910.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

CTRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 130,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.68, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.21. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $32.49.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

