Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 516 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Celanese by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13,570.83, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

