Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.90 Million Position in Stamps.com (STMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Stamps.com worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $206.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3,627.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $203,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,589 shares of company stock valued at $47,931,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

