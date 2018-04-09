Harris Co. (HRS) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Harris worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Harris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Harris by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRS traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $162.83. 757,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,597. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $19,120.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus started coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.63.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

