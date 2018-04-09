536,817 Shares in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHD) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Schwab Strategic Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 941,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,295. Schwab Strategic Trust has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2615 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

