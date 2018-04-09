Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,533.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 373,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 351,065 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,872,000 after purchasing an additional 388,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. 932,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,936. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,233.09, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.57 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

