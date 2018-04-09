KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of KMG Chemicals worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in KMG Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. 81,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $919.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.40. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. KMG Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMG. ValuEngine lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on KMG Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KMG Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 15,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $966,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 30,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $1,986,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,212,243.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $25,885,650 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

