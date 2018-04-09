AllSafe Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE2)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $74,174.00 and approximately $5,279.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 44.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000382 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 8,200,310 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

