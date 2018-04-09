Richard J. Poulton Sells 15,000 Shares of Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.15. 2,033,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,263. Allscripts has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2,193.72, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Allscripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period.

Allscripts Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

