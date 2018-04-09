Alphabet (GOOGL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 44.1213770644662 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,175.34.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,020.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,108. The stock has a market cap of $701,696.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

