Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Sold by Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $739,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,015.45. 1,738,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $699,674.25, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

