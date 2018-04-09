Underhill Investment Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Underhill Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Odey Holdings AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,009.95 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $701,696.13, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,215.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

